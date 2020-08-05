Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sushant Singh Rajput's father wanted person named Miranda in custody: Mumbai DCP

Clearing the air on reports of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father sending him Whatsapp messages on February 25 about threat to his son's life, Mumbai Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Paramjit S Dahiya on Wednesday said he did not receive any written complaint in the matter.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-08-2020 18:04 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 18:01 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput's father wanted person named Miranda in custody: Mumbai DCP
Mumbai DCP Paramjit S Dahiya speaking to ANI on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Clearing the air on reports of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father sending him Whatsapp messages on February 25 about threat to his son's life, Mumbai Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Paramjit S Dahiya on Wednesday said he did not receive any written complaint in the matter. "I told Sushant's father clearly that he should give a written complaint. He wanted a person named Miranda to be kept in police custody. We never received any written complaint," Dahiya said when asked about the actor's father KK Singh sending him Whatsapp message on February 25.

Recently, KK Singh in a video message claimed that he had alerted the Bandra Police on February 25 about the dangers to his son's life and alleged that the police did not do anything. Singh had also released screenshots of the Whatsapp conversation between the family members and the Mumbai DCP on the matter.

Meanwhile, the central government has accepted Bihar government's request recommending a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the case related to the death of the late rising star. An FIR was filed by the Patna Police against Rhea Chakraborty on a complaint filed by KK Singh, father of the late actor, under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including abetment of suicide. A team of Bihar Police is in Mumbai to probe the case.

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14, after which Mumbai Police had registered a case and is investigating the matter. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Faced with pensions time bomb, Kenya asks government workers to pay up

Kenya launched a contributory pension scheme for hundreds of thousands of government workers on Wednesday, to prevent a crisis in the governments finances from growing retirement obligations. The East African nation, which is facing reduced...

Tennis-U.S. Open will still be a proper Grand Slam despite pullouts, says Nadal

Rafa Nadal believes this years U.S. Open champion will still feel like a Grand Slam winner despite the tournament losing some glamour due to the withdrawal of top players amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Spaniard said on Wednesday.The hardco...

HC gives nod for Metro Line 4 in Mumbai's mangrove buffer zone

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority MMRDA permission to carry out construction for Metro Line 4 in a mangrove buffer zone, holding that it was in larger public interest. A bench ...

Gambia coronavirus cases surge 60% in a week

Coronavirus cases in Gambia, mainland Africas smallest country, have surged over 60 in the last seven days to nearly 800 cases, health ministry data showed on Wednesday. Authorities attributed the rise to people relaxing their guard on prot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020