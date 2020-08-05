Left Menu
Sisodia directs DDC to carry out study to improve Delhi govt's revenue

DDC may carry out a detailed study on all contributing factors by analysing all relevant tax-related data of GNCTD and suggest at short and long-term measures that need to be taken to improve the revenue base in GNCTD..." the deputy chief minister said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2020 18:16 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 18:12 IST
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday directed the Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) to carry out a detailed study to improve the AAP government's revenue base, which has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. Sisodia, who also holds the finance portfolio, said DDC should suggest short and long-term measures to improve the revenue base and submit its report within two months.

"The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has put a huge strain on government revenue and therefore, all-out efforts need to be made towards revenue augmentation so that the government is able to undertake all necessary works and programs for the welfare of people of Delhi," Sisodia was quoted as saying in an official statement. He also directed the DDC to consult leading experts in the field and relevant organizations working in public finance to carry out the study.

"There is scope for improving tax to GSDP by improving the revenue base. DDC may carry out a detailed study on all contributing factors by analyzing all relevant tax-related data of GNCTD and suggest at short and long-term measures that need to be taken to improve the revenue base in GNCTD..." the deputy chief minister said. Sisodia said that according to the Economic Survey, though Delhi is one of the highest per capita income states in the country, its position is 19th in terms of its own tax revenue during 2018-19.

