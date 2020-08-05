Pondy minister and his son test positive for coronavirus, admitted to JIPMER

Puducherry Welfare Minister M Kandasamy and his son tested positive for coronavirus and were admitted to JIPMER on Wednesday,officials said. Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar told PTI that both were admitted in the evening.

According to sources, the minister and his son had got infected through contact as one of the members in the family was admitted in JIPMER for treatment of the infection recently. Meanwhile, opposition AINRC legislator N S J Jayabal was discharged from hospital after COVID-19 treatment.

Official sources said the legislator was admitted to the hospital on July 24.