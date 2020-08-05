Upset with his wife, man kills minor daughter in MP

Upset about his wife's visit to her parent's place for Raksha Bandhan, a 32-year-old man allegedly killed his 10-year-old daughter in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district, police said on Wednesday. The police have arrested Amrit Bhabhar, a resident of Rattagarh village under Bilpank police station, for allegedly thrashing his daughter and strangling her, superintendent of police Gaurav Tiwari said.

The accused was angry that his wife had left for her parents' place to celebrate Raksha Bandhan despite his objection, the official said. On the night of August 2, Bhabhar allegedly thrashed his daughter, strangled her to death and even performed her last rites to hide his crime, he said.

Based on a complaint lodged by Bhabhar's wife, who found out about her daughter's death on Tuesday, a case was registered and the accused was nabbed, the official added..