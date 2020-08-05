12-year-old girl sexually assaulted by man in west Delhi

A 12-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by an unidentified man in west Delhi's Paschim Vihar area, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Tuesday. The girl, who has injury marks on her body, is currently admitted in a city hospital where her condition stated to be serious, they said. Police said they received information about the incident on Tuesday evening. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital from where she was referred to another hospital. Police have registered a case under relevant sections. "We received information on Tuesday regarding assault of a minor girl in Paschim Vihar West police station. An FIR under section 307 (attempt to murder) and POCSO Act has been registered and further investigation is under progress," Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) A Koan said. Preliminary investigation revealed that the parents of the girl were not present in the house when the incident took place, police said. According to police, she was hit couple of times on her head and face with a sharp object

Police are scanning CCTV footage of the nearby area to identify the accused person, the added.