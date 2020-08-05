Surat records 237 new COVID-19 cases; 6 die, 218 recover

Surat reported 237 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, raising the tally in the south Gujarat district to 14,902, the state health department said. Surat also reported six fatalities, taking the total COVID-19 deaths in the district to 649, it said here.

The district reported the highest number of new cases in Gujarat, which recorded 1,073 infections on Wednesday. With half-a-dozen deaths, the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Surat was also the highest in the state, which reported 23 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Surat city reported 187 new cases and the rural parts of the district 50. As per the health department, the number of recovered cases in Surat rose to 9,946 with 218 more patients getting discharged on Wednesday - 138 in the city and 80 in the rural parts of the district.