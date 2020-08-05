Punjab reports record 29 deaths due to COVID-19

Punjab on Wednesday reported a record 29 deaths due to COVID-19 pushing the toll to 491, while 894 people tested for the infection taking the case tally to 19,856. Nine fatalities were reported from Ludhiana, five from Patiala, four from Jalandhar, three from Gurdaspur, two from Sangrur and one each from Amritsar, Faridkot, Ferozepur, Mansa, Kapurthala and Rupnagar, as per the state medical bulletin.

Districts which reported new cases included Ludhiana (303), Patiala (185), Jalandhar (101), Amritsar (53), Barnala (33), Bathinda (29) and Mohali (27). A total of 452 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection. So far 12,943 people have been cured of the infection.

There are 6,422 active COVID-19 cases in the state, as of now, according to the bulletin. Twenty-two patients are critical and are on ventilator support while 148 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 6,22,127 samples have been taken for testing so far in the state, it said..