Noida Authority demolishes encroachments on Yamuna floodplains, seeks action against 'land mafia'

The Noida Authority on Wednesday said it has demolished encroachments near four villages on Yamuna floodplains here and sought legal action against “land mafia” involved in illegal constructions, according to officials. The action was taken after it emerged that some people were engaged in construction of roads, electric poles etc. for plotting of land and farm houses on the floodplains near the villages in violation of rules, it said. “Some people had illegally cut the 'pusta' of the Irrigation Department and illegally made pathways on the Noida Authority's notified land in villages Nagla-Nagli, Chak Basantpur, Raipur Khadar and Asgarpur Jagir,” the Authority said in a statement. “These people would show the illegally constructed pathways and electric poles to lure gullible buyers and sold them illegal plots and farm houses,” it stated. Fourteen such pathways linked to the Irrigation Department were demolished on Wednesday while Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari has written to Police Commissioner Alok Singh and District Magistrate Suhas L Y, recommending strict legal action against the people involved in it, according to the statement. Those identified for the illegal acts are Dinesh Tyagi, Yaduvendra Singh and Kuldeep Sharma, among others, it stated, adding no construction is allowed on land notified by the Noida Authority. “Any construction or change of land pattern is allowed only after permission from the Authority,” the statement said.