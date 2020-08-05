93 more test COVID positive in Nagaland; tally rises to 2,498

The number of COVID-19 cases mounted to 2,498 in Nagaland on Wednesday after 93 fresh infections were detected, Health and Family Welfare Minister S Pangnyu Phom said. "Ninety-three new positive cases have been confirmed out of 455 samples tested. Of them, 88 are from Dimapur and five are from Kohima," Phom said in a statement.

The state now has 1,804 active cases, while 685 patients have recovered from the disease, seven died and two migrated to other states, a health official said. Of the total caseload of 2,498, armed forces and paramilitary personnel accounted for 1,078 infections, while 1,045 were returnees and 167 were frontline COVID-19 workers, the official said. The remaining cases are traced contacts and others.

Dimapur, the state's commercial hub, has reported 51 per cent of the confirmed cases at 1,296, followed by 539 in state capital Kohima, 238 in Mon and 252 in Peren districts. The rest of the cases were registered in six other districts. Kiphire is the only corona-free district in the state.