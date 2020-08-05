Mumbai rains: Man dies of electrocution in Dahisar

A 38-year-old man allegedly died of electrocution in an inundated area in the western suburb of Dahisar here on Wednesday, police said. Shambhu Jagdish Soni was found dead on the water- logged streets of Anand Nagar locality by some passersby in the morning hours, an official said.

The deceased, who worked at a tile manufacturing unit, was on his way to work in the rains when he got electrocuted, he said. While the body of the deceased has been sent for a post-mortem, an accidental death report has been registered, official added.