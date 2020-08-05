Army jawan among 37 new COVID-19 cases in Himachal, tally now 2,917
Thirty-seven people, including an Army jawan, tested positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh, raising the state's tally to 2,917 on Wednesday, officials said. The state has witnessed 13 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus so far.
Of the fresh cases, 17 were reported from Chamba, eight from Solan, six from Una, four from Kangra and two from Shimla, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said. In Kangra, a 33-year-old Leh-returned Army jawan, who was institutionally quarantined at Palampur, is among the fresh cases, Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Prajapati said.
Besides, a Mumbai and a West Bengal-returned man and a primary contact of a COVID-19 patient also tested positive for the novel coronavirus, he added. Fifty-two more COVID-19 patients -- 25 in Sirmaur, seven in Mandi, six each in Kangra and Una, four in Solan, three in Chamba and one in Shimla, recovered from the infection, Dhiman said.
So far, 1,762 people have recovered from the infection in Himachal Pradesh, while 26 patients have migrated out of the state. There are 1,114 active COVID-19 cases in the state now, he said.
Solan has the highest number of active COVID-19 cases in the state at 407, followed by 150 in Mandi, 117 in Kangra, 114 in Sirmaur, 82 in Una, 72 in Shimla, 61 in Bilaspur, 50 in Chamba, 30 in Hamirpur, 20 in Kullu and 11 in Kinnaur. PTI DJI KJ KJ.
