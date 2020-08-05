Left Menu
Development News Edition

10 bodies recovered after boat overturned in Khagaria: Tejashwi Yadav

At least 10 bodies were recovered after a boat carrying about 40 people overturned in Khagaria district of Bihar, said Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday.

ANI | Khagaria (Bihar) | Updated: 05-08-2020 22:59 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 22:59 IST
10 bodies recovered after boat overturned in Khagaria: Tejashwi Yadav
visuals from the incident spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

At least 10 bodies were recovered after a boat carrying about 40 people overturned in Khagaria district of Bihar, said Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday. In a tweet, Yadav said it was a "heartbreaking incident".

"Many people were drowned in the heartbreaking incident caused by the overturning of a boat filled with about 40 people in Khagaria district. 10 bodies have been recovered and the other is missing. I am sorry to hear this sad news. May God give peace to the souls of the dead and courage to their families to bear the grief," Yadav said in a tweet (Translated from Hindi). Earlier in the day, Khargaira DM Alok Ranjan Ghosh said boat got imbalanced and overturned due to overloading amid bad weather.

"The search operation is going on. Bodies were recovered. We are trying to find out the bodies and handover to their families. The boat got imbalanced amid bad weather on Tuesday night." MLA Poonam Yadav announced Rs 4 lakh compensation to the kins of the deceased.

"We got information about the boat got imbalanced. I think there were 25 people who drowned, as per the boat capacity. We do not know how many bodies are missing. We will Rs 4 lakhs to kins of the deceased and we will also try to provide govt job to their families." (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Floods: 5-year-old girl among 22 rescued in Palghar by police

The Palghar rural police saved 22 people, including a five-year-old girl who remained atop a tree for over four hours after heavy rains caused floods in parts of the district, police said on Wednesday. At Talasari in Palghar, the Darota Kal...

Owaisi trying to spread hatred: ex-Telangana BJP Minority Morcha president

The AMIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi is trying to spread hatred in the country, alleged former Telangana BJP Minority Morcha president Haneef Ali on Wednesday. Owaisi is trying to spread hatred in this country, which is not good for the countr...

Hilary Duff shows off toned abs in new bikini pic

American actor Hilary Duff is flaunting her figure and encouraging her fans to do what that makes them happy, all at once. According to Fox News, the 32-year-old singer shared a new photo on Instagram, in which she donned a two-piece bikini...

SoftBank-backed BigCommerce shares jump nearly three-fold in Nasdaq debut

SoftBank-backed BigCommerce Holdings Incs shares jumped nearly three-fold in their market debut on Wednesday, marking the biggest opening pop for a U.S. listing this year. BigCommerce, whose technology underpins e-commerce websites of compa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020