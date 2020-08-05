Left Menu
Development News Edition

12-year-old girl sexually assaulted in west Delhi

A 12-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by an unidentified man, who also hit her face and head with a sharp object at her home in west Delhi's Paschim Vihar area, police said on Wednesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2020 23:10 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 23:10 IST
12-year-old girl sexually assaulted in west Delhi

A 12-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by an unidentified man, who also hit her face and head with a sharp object at her home in west Delhi's Paschim Vihar area, police said on Wednesday. The girl, who has injury marks on her body, is currently admitted in a city hospital where her condition stated to be serious, they said. Police are questioning the neighbours and scanning CCTV footage of the nearby area to identify the accused, they added. Police said they received information about the incident on Tuesday evening. The neighbours saw the girl lying in a pool of blood and informed the police and her parents. The victim was taken to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital. After preliminary treatment, she was shifted to AIIMS for further treatment. The injuries on the victim's body were caused by a sharp object, a senior police officer said. Police have registered a case under relevant sections. "We received information on Tuesday regarding assault of a minor girl in Paschim Vihar West police station. An FIR under section 307 (attempt to murder) and POCSO Act has been registered and further investigation is under progress," Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) A Koan said. Preliminary investigation revealed that the parents of the girl were at their workplace and the victim was alone in the house when the incident took place, police said. According to police, she was hit couple of times on her head and face with a sharp object.

\RThe accused managed to escape from the spot. The Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) has also issued a notice to the police in connection with the incident and has sought a detailed action taken report in the matter by August 8. The panel said the horrific incident of rape was reported from Paschim Vihar on August 4.

"Reportedly, the girl was brutally raped and then the culprit(s) tried to kill her. Presently, she is fighting for her life in AIIMS, Delhi. It is reported that she was attacked with blunt objects and has injuries all over her body. This is a very serious matter," the panel said. The DCW has sought a copy of FIR. It has also sought to know whether the accused have been arrested in the case.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Floods: 5-year-old girl among 22 rescued in Palghar by police

The Palghar rural police saved 22 people, including a five-year-old girl who remained atop a tree for over four hours after heavy rains caused floods in parts of the district, police said on Wednesday. At Talasari in Palghar, the Darota Kal...

Owaisi trying to spread hatred: ex-Telangana BJP Minority Morcha president

The AMIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi is trying to spread hatred in the country, alleged former Telangana BJP Minority Morcha president Haneef Ali on Wednesday. Owaisi is trying to spread hatred in this country, which is not good for the countr...

Hilary Duff shows off toned abs in new bikini pic

American actor Hilary Duff is flaunting her figure and encouraging her fans to do what that makes them happy, all at once. According to Fox News, the 32-year-old singer shared a new photo on Instagram, in which she donned a two-piece bikini...

SoftBank-backed BigCommerce shares jump nearly three-fold in Nasdaq debut

SoftBank-backed BigCommerce Holdings Incs shares jumped nearly three-fold in their market debut on Wednesday, marking the biggest opening pop for a U.S. listing this year. BigCommerce, whose technology underpins e-commerce websites of compa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020