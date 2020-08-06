Left Menu
Development News Edition

Exxon halts contributions to employee retirement plan

"As business conditions continue to evolve, company match contributions to the savings plan will be reassessed," Exxon told employees on Tuesday. At Exxon's Baytown, Texas, refinery and chemical plant, the United Steelworkers (USW) local union said it plans file a demand to negotiate over the change, said four sources familiar with the matter.

Reuters | Updated: 06-08-2020 04:05 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 04:05 IST
Exxon halts contributions to employee retirement plan

Exxon Mobil Corp is suspending the company's contribution to the U.S. employee retirement savings plan beginning in October, said sources who received a message from the company. Employees on Wednesday blasted the decision by the largest U.S. oil company, which last week vowed to deepen cost cuts after posting back-to-back quarterly losses for the first time in its history. It has already cut outlays on big projects by 30% and operating expenses by at least $1 billion. A review of operations and staffing identified "significant potential" for additional savings, executives said last week.

"Given the current business environment, the corporation is taking steps to reduce costs," according to a copy of the message seen by Reuters on Tuesday. "The company intends to suspend the company match contribution to the U.S. Exxon Mobil Savings Plan for all employees covered by the Savings Plan, effective around Oct. 1, 2020." Exxon spokesmen did not reply to requests for comment, while union leaders for the company's workers expressed anger.

"Our members have continued to operate and maintain the facilities through the Covid-19 pandemic as essential workers," the United Steelworkers union said in a statement on Wednesday. "We are assessing our options and will be doing all we can to protect our members’ benefits.” During a conference call with investors on Friday, Exxon Senior Vice President Neil Chapman said the company was planning both capital and operating expense cuts to defend its dividend, adding that investors "come to view that dividend as a source of stability in their income."

Under the plan the company matches a 6% contribution by an employee with a contribution equal to 7% of the employee's pay. Exxon will suspend the contribution beginning in early October. "As business conditions continue to evolve, company match contributions to the savings plan will be reassessed," Exxon told employees on Tuesday.

At Exxon's Baytown, Texas, refinery and chemical plant, the United Steelworkers (USW) local union said it plans file a demand to negotiate over the change, said four sources familiar with the matter. At Exxon's refineries and chemical plants in Beaumont, Texas, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Billings, Montana, no decision had been made on how to proceed, said the sources who are familiar with the union's plans.

TRENDING

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Entertainment News Roundup: Snazzy face mask fashion reaches Nairobi; Disney's 'Mulan' to skip most movie theaters for streaming and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Novavax signs COVID-19 vaccine supply deal with India's Serum Institute

Novavax Inc said on Wednesday it has entered a supply and license agreement with the Serum Institute of India for the development and commercialization of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. The Indian drugmaker will have exclusive rights for t...

Pete Hamill, legendary New York columnist and novelist, dies

Pete Hamill, the self-taught, street-wise newspaper columnist whose love affair with New York inspired a colourful and uniquely influential journalistic career and produced several books of fiction and nonfiction, has died. He was 85. Hamil...

Basketball-Loeffler claims 'cancel culture' as WNBA players support Democratic candidate

A U.S. senator who co-owns the Atlanta Dream WNBA team ratcheted up her criticism of the womens basketball league on Wednesday after players wore shirts supporting one of her opponents in Novembers special election. Kelly Loeffler, a Republ...

U.S. Senate's McConnell says the two sides far apart on coronavirus relief

U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Wednesday the White House and Democratic leaders were far apart in talks on the next coronavirus relief legislation.I think both sides want to get to an outcome. Thats the good news. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020