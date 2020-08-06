Left Menu
Three killed as roof collapses in Badaun

PTI | Badaun | Updated: 06-08-2020 14:07 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 14:07 IST
Three members of a family were on Thursday killed when the roof of their house collapsed in Islamnagar area here, police said. The family was living in a government accommodation.

ASP, Siddharth Verma, said Sushil (68), a retired nursing assistant, his wife Naseema (55) and son Sameer (16) were killed in the incident. District Magistrate, Kumar Prashant, said that Sushil was served a notice to vacate the house. The family members of Sushil refuse to accept the bodies as he had got married to a woman belonging to another community.

The administration will carry out the last rites of the deceased..

