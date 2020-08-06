BSF constable held in cross-border smuggling case dismissed

A BSF constable, who was arrested by the Punjab Police in a cross-border drugs and weapons smuggling case, has been dismissed from service, said an official statement of the BSF on Thursday. Border Security Force Constable Rajendra Prasad was held along with two others by the Punjab Police on July 28 from his native place at Sriganganagar in Rajasthan.

"As per the Punjab Police investigation report, Constable Rajendra Prasad of 71 Bn BSF was found guilty in the charge of collusion with smugglers. "Subsequently, on August 4, under the zero-tolerance policy, Constable Rajendra Prasad (was) dismissed from the service under the provision of the BSF Act and Rule with effect from August 4," according to an official release issued by the BSF (Punjab Frontier).

Prasad, posted at a border outpost in Chhina village in Taran Tarn district, was found to be the part of cross-border drugs and weapons smuggling racket that was busted by the Punjab Police. A .30 bore pistol, along with five live rounds and Rs 24.50 lakh in cash were recovered from Prasad and two other accused-- Surmail Singh and Gurjant Singh, the police had said.

According to the Punjab Police investigations, Prasad had allegedly helped the gang in getting 17 kg of heroin and two foreign-made pistols in May. During questioning, Surmail and Gurjant had revealed that they were working with a cross-border smuggler, Satnam Singh alias Satta, a resident of Taran Tarn district.

Satta was closely linked with Pak-based smugglers in smuggling heroin and weapons from Pakistan. They also disclosed that BSF constable Prasad was also involved in the smuggling racket.