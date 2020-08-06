Maliwal questions delay in arrests in sexual-assault case

Delhi Commission For Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal on Thursday hit out at the police over the alleged delay in the arrest of the accused who allegedly sexually assaulted a girl in west Delhi two days ago. The 12-year-old girl was also hit her on face and head with a sharp object at her home in Paschim Vihar area on Tuesday evening, police had said.

Maliwal visited the girl at the AIIMS on Thursday. She said the girl''s condition was quite serious and doctors were saying that they were not sure whether she would survive or not. "The girl has multiple head fractures and bite marks all over her body," Maliwal said. "She has been brutally assaulted to the extent that every body part has injury marks." Despite the brutal nature of the assault, Maliwal said it had been over two days and the police had not arrested the accused yet.

"I'm summoning the DCP and going to ask him about the investigation," the DCW chairperson said. "What CCTV footage has been scanned? How many statements have been recorded so far? How is it possible that the accused is still at large?" she asked.

Maliwal demanded that the accused should be immediately arrested and sentenced to death. She said her team had been assisting the victim. PTI SLB HMB.