Parts of UP witness thunderstorm, lightning

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning occurred at isolated places in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, the Meteorological Department here said. Monsoon has been normal in the state, it said.

Dudhi (Sonbhadra) recorded 5 cm rainfall; Jhansi and Bahari (Bareilly) 4 cm each; Kalpi (Jalaun) and Attra (Banda) 3 cm each; and Karvi (Chitrakoot), Chunar (Mirzapur), Lalitpur, Hamirpur and Basgaon (Gorakhpur) 2 cm each, according to the weather department. Etawah was the hottest place in the state with a maximum temperature of 36.8 degrees Celsius.

Rain or thundershowers are very likely at many places over eastern Uttar Pradesh and at a few places over the western part of the state over the next 24 hours, the MeT department said..