Left Menu
Development News Edition

Day after Ram temple event, devotees offer prayers at Hanumangarhi

Some devotees at the Saryu's Naya ghat were seen offering prayers to an idol of Lord Hanuman. Shops too opened in the vicinity of Hanumangarhi after the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram temple on Wednesday with traders hoping that its construction will be benefit their business.

PTI | Ayodhya | Updated: 06-08-2020 16:05 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 16:05 IST
Day after Ram temple event, devotees offer prayers at Hanumangarhi

As devotees entered Ayodhya’s Hanumangarhi temple on Thursday, a day after PM Narendra Modi laid the foundation of a Ram temple at a site nearby, a constable could be seen keeping tabs on them to ensure that they follow social distancing norms. People were seen taking a dip in the Saryu river while some excited youngsters took selfies as the city woke up to a cloudy and windy morning. Some devotees at the Saryu's Naya ghat were seen offering prayers to an idol of Lord Hanuman.

Shops too opened in the vicinity of Hanumangarhi after the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram temple on Wednesday with traders hoping that its construction will be benefit their business. Forty-seven-year-old Shriram, a constable in the Provincial Armed Constabulary, says the number of devotees seemed more on Thursday.

They might have waiting for the August 5 event to get over and then offer prayers at the temple, the constable who hails from Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur says. Shriram mans a picket near the Hanuman temple for eight hours a day and he says they stand guard on a rotational basis. He has three sons and a daughter and says they visit him whenever they come to Ayodhya.

Meanwhile, the life seemed to return to its normal routine. Most shops selling prasad in the vicinity of the Hanumangarhi temple were open. Shopkeepers were seen asking devotees to buy prasad from them. Amit Kumar, who sells the items used in worshipping, says he opened his shop after five days.

"Saturday and Sunday were the weekend lockdown while we kept our shops closed on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday," he says hoping for a brisk business. Other shopkeepers in the area were of the view that the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya will benefit them.

Rakesh Modanwal, who sells framed photographs of various Hindu deities, said, "Devotees coming for the past 10 days are demanding the photo of Ram Lalla Virajmaan. At this point of time, it is the most sought after photo among the customers." Cloth merchant Ravi Chandra Gupta, who has a shop in the bylane leading to the Ramjanmabhoomi, says, "Once the Ram temple is built, we hope that it will benefit us.” Sweetmeat shop owner Rakesh Kumar too says the construction of the Ram temple will have a "positive impact" on the shops around the Hanumangarhi temple. Another sweets shop owner, Arvind Kumar, says, "We are running the shop for the past three to four generations. The construction of a grand Ram temple will definitely help us to overcome the challenges posed by COVID-19." PTI NAV RDK RDK

TRENDING

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Crash Landing on You Season 2: Petition to renew Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s series marks over 7,800 supports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

India contributes over USD 15 mn to India-UN Development Partnership Fund

India has contributed USD 15.46 million to the India-UN Development Partnership Fund, underscoring the countrys commitment to supporting developing nations in their developmental priorities across all the Sustainable Development Goals. Indi...

IDBI Bank enters into pact with partners to divest 27 pc stake in insurance JV for Rs 595 cr

IDBI Bank on Thursday said it has entered into a share purchase agreement SPA with the other two joint venture partners in IDBI Federal Life Insurance Company IFLIC, to divest 27 per cent of its stake for Rs 595.30 crore. In June, the priva...

'Love is not tourism,' says couple separated for 6 months by coronavirus

Florian Mehler last saw his girlfriend in late January, when she left Germany for her native Brazil. His plans to join Renata Alves in late March were scuttled when the borders slammed shut as the coronavirus pandemic spread worldwide. We t...

Republican Party, Trump campaign raise USD 1 bn for 2020 presidential poll

The Republican Party and the Trump campaign have collectively raised over USD 165 million in July, surpassing the billion-dollar threshold with a total haul of USD 1.1 billion. The joint re-election effort continues their cash in hand advan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020