Jal Shakti Minister presents report on measures to achieve water security to VP Naidu

The Minister for Jal Shakti, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat today called on the Vice President, Shri M Venkaiah Naidu and presented a copy of the report on the measures taken by his Ministry to achieve water security.

Shri Shekhawat also briefed the Vice President on the progress of various initiatives of the Ministry, especially related to the piped water supply.

The Minister assured the Vice President that the Centre was supporting the State Governments to take up functional tap connections in the villages across the length and breadth of the country.

The Ministry of Jal Shakti is providing 90 per cent funds to Himalayan and north-eastern States and 50 per cent funds to other states to take up rural drinking water supply projects.

Apart from the regular budgetary allocation, the Ministry plans to utilise 15th Finance Commission grants to rural bodies for providing drinking water to the rural households.

When the Vice President enquired with the Minister about providing piped drinking water to all the households in Udayagiri Assembly Constituency in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh, the Minister assured that the Central Government, in accordance with the policy, will be willing to provide the necessary funds once State Government forwards proposals related to the same.

