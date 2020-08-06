Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jal Shakti Minister presents report on measures to achieve water security to VP Naidu

Shri Shekhawat also briefed the Vice President on the progress of various initiatives of the Ministry, especially related to the piped water supply.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2020 16:27 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 16:27 IST
Jal Shakti Minister presents report on measures to achieve water security to VP Naidu
The Ministry of Jal Shakti is providing 90 per cent funds to Himalayan and north-eastern States and 50 per cent funds to other states to take up rural drinking water supply projects. Image Credit: Twitter(@gssjodhpur)

The Minister for Jal Shakti, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat today called on the Vice President, Shri M Venkaiah Naidu and presented a copy of the report on the measures taken by his Ministry to achieve water security.

Shri Shekhawat also briefed the Vice President on the progress of various initiatives of the Ministry, especially related to the piped water supply.

The Minister assured the Vice President that the Centre was supporting the State Governments to take up functional tap connections in the villages across the length and breadth of the country.

The Ministry of Jal Shakti is providing 90 per cent funds to Himalayan and north-eastern States and 50 per cent funds to other states to take up rural drinking water supply projects.

Apart from the regular budgetary allocation, the Ministry plans to utilise 15th Finance Commission grants to rural bodies for providing drinking water to the rural households.

When the Vice President enquired with the Minister about providing piped drinking water to all the households in Udayagiri Assembly Constituency in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh, the Minister assured that the Central Government, in accordance with the policy, will be willing to provide the necessary funds once State Government forwards proposals related to the same.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Crash Landing on You Season 2: Petition to renew Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s series marks over 7,800 supports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

44 more COVID-19 cases in Meghalaya push tally to 983

At least 44 more people, including 14 BSF personnel, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya, raising the tally in the state to 983, officials said here on Thursday. Six persons were discharged from hospitals, pushing the number of r...

Belarus says U.S. nationals detained before presidential election

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday a number of U.S. nationals had been detained before a presidential election on Sunday, but did not say when or why.The veteran leader is facing the biggest challenge in years to his...

MSI unveils exciting Independence Day Sale offers on Flipkart and Amazon

Avail up to 30 discount on Gaming and Content Creation series from 06th Aug - 10th Aug NEW DELHI, Aug. 6, 2020 PRNewswire -- MSI, a world leading gaming brand, gives more reasons to celebrate this Independence Day. Starting from today, 06th...

Gujarat Pipavav Port Q1 net profit down 12pc to Rs 48 cr

Gujarat Pipavav Port APM Terminals Pipavav on Thursday reported a 12.47 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 48.15 crore for the quarter ended June. The port had clocked a net profit of Rs 55.01 crore for the first quarter ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020