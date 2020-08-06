2 held for beating man to death

A 22-year-old man was beaten to death allegedly by two brothers who suspected him of stealing mobile phones and cash from their truck, police said on Thursday. The two men -- Sandeep (30) and Sanjeev (32) have been arrested by the police. The deceased has been identified as Vishal, a resident of Haiderpur village in northwest Delhi, police said. The incident was reported to police on August 2

The man was caught by the two brothers at the Azadpur Mandi as they suspected that he had stolen cash and mobiles from their truck. After beating him up, they tied his hands and legs, threw him in the truck and started for Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district, from where they hail. However, when the truck was stopped by a policeman for traffic violation on northwest Delhi's GTK road, the tied-up man was found in the back of the vehicle. The local police were informed who in turn rushed the man to the BSA hospital where he was declared brought dead

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Vijayanta Arya said, "We have registered a case under section 365 (Kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person), 302 (murder), 34 (Acts done by several person in furtherance of common intention) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of Indian Penal Code at Mahendra Park police station and both the accused drivers have been arrested and sent to jail." PTI AMP TDSTDS