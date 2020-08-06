Lankan gangster's death: RAW team visits Coimbatore, meets CBCID sleuths

A five-member team of officials from the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) have met CBCID senior officials in connection with the recent mysterious death of a Sri Lankan gangster here, a senior police official said on Thursday. The Crime Branch CID police, which has taken over the investigation into the death of Maddumage Lasantha Chandana Perera alias Angoda Lokka,has formed seven special teams to look into various aspects, including his 'illegal' stay and fabrication of documents to get Aadhar card for him.

According to the official, the RAW team was in the city yesterday and held discussions with CBCID Inspector General of Police, K Shankar and other senior officials, as Lokka was wanted in connection with serious offences in the Island nation and in the wake of a 'red notice' issued by Interpol. The team reportedly collected some important documents with regard to Lokka, the official said.

Lokka, whose name was changed as Pradeep Singh in Aadhar card, allegedly suffered a cardiac arrest and declared brought dead at a private hospital here on July 3. After autopsy at a government hospital,the body was taken to Madurai and cremated.

The media in Sri Lanka had reported the gangster was poisoned to death in India, following which the island nation police sought the help of Coimbatore police for information. City Police have arrested Sivakami Sundari, Dyaneswaran and Amani Thanji, a Sri Lankan woman, on Sunday on charges of forging documents to get an Aadhar card for Lokka.

According to sources, Amani Thanji's husband was killed by Lokka in Sri Lanka and after that she was staying with him. In order to establish Lokka's identity, CBCID has sent the viscera to Chennai for examination,the police official added.PTI NVM BN WELCOME BN WELCOME