Decomposed body found in Tughlakabad

The decomposed body of an unidentified man was found wrapped in a gunny bag in a forest area of southeast Delhi's Tughlakabad Fort on Thursday, police said. No apparent injury marks were found on the body but police suspect that the man, who appeared to be in his early 30s, was killed before being dumped in the forest.

According to the police, the man has not been identified yet. A tattoo was found inscribed on his right hand but it is not clear as the body has decomposed, they said. He was also wearing a silver metallic ring with black stone on the right hand and copper metallic ring on his left hand. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) RP Meena said, "We have registered a case under Section 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the Indian Penal Code. Efforts are being made to identify the body." PTI AMP AAR AAR