Two men arrested for smuggling gold worth Rs 26 lakh at Delhi airport

Two men were arrested on Thursday by Customs (Preventive) officials at the Delhi international airport for allegedly trying to smuggle into the country gold valuing around Rs 26 lakh

The accused were intercepted after their arrival from Riyadh, officials said

"In an early morning operation, Customs (Preventive) arrested two passengers for allegedly trying to smuggle in 466 grams of gold, valued at Rs 26 lakh, from Riyadh," an official said. The duo are from Rajasthan, he added.