Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yemen: Human right violations against journalists, coming ‘from all quarters’

Unparalleled rights violations and abuses against journalists are being carried out by all parties to the armed conflict in Yemen, the UN human rights chief said on Thursday

UN News | Updated: 06-08-2020 23:03 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 21:59 IST
Yemen: Human right violations against journalists, coming ‘from all quarters’
The high number of rights violations against journalists across the war-torn country include killings, disappearances and death sentences in violation of international human rights law. Image Credit: Twitter(@UNHumanRights)

"Journalists are under attack from all quarters", said the High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet.

The high number of rights violations against journalists across the war-torn country include killings, disappearances and death sentences in violation of international human rights law.

Since just the start of April, the UN Human Rights Office (OHCHR) has documented an assassination and an abduction, three cases of arbitrary arrest and detention, the sentencing of four journalists to death – in violation of international human rights law – and the jailing of six others, three physical assaults and threats of physical violence.

"They are killed, beaten and disappeared; they are harassed and threatened; they are jailed and sentenced to death for merely trying to shine a light on the brutality of this crisis", lamented Ms Bachelet.

Sliding from 'bad to worse'

The situation is sliding "from bad to worse", the UN rights chief said, adding that reeling from years of fighting between pro-government forces and Houthi rebels for control of the Arab nation, Yemen is still considered the world's largest humanitarian crisis.

"Those responsible for reporting on the atrocities committed during the armed conflict and the accompanying pain and suffering endured by civilians, are themselves being targeted", she pointed out.

Journalists detainedAmong other incidents, on 11 April, the Specialized Criminal Court in the Houthi-held capital of Sana'a, sentenced four journalists to death and six others to jail, on charges of "publishing and writing news, statements, false and malicious rumours and propaganda with the intent to weaken the defence of the homeland, weaken the morale of the Yemeni people, sabotage public security, spread terror among people and harm the country's interest".

The rights office (OHCHR) in a press release, said that despite a pending appeal of the conviction before the Appellate Division of the Court, concerns were growing that the de facto authorities might carry out the death sentence against the four journalists.

During their five-year detention, the four have been denied family visits, access to their attorney, and healthcare, as well as "reportedly tortured and subjected to cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment", said OHCHR.

In April, the Specialized Criminal Court ordered that the other six journalists imprisoned to be released and placed under police surveillance. Only one has since been released, according to the UN human rights office.

On 2 June, in Dar Sa'ad district, Aden governorate, Agence France Presse (AFP) photojournalist Nabeel Al-Qitee'e was assassinated in front of his house by unidentified gunmen, said OHCHR. He had been reporting on the clashes between the Government and the Southern Transitional Council in Abyan.

Violations abound

Since the start of the conflict in March 2015, OHCHR has documented 357 human rights violations and abuses against journalists, including 28 killings, two enforced disappearances, one abduction, 45 physical assaults; and 184 arbitrary arrests and detentions.

There have been 16 deaths or threats of physical violence against journalists, 24 seizures of media organizations, 26 closures of TV channels and newspaper companies; 27 attacks on media organizations and journalists' homes, and four death sentences imposed on journalists, in violation of international human rights law.

"The safety of journalists is essential to the civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights of us all, and in the context of armed conflict they play a vital role in uncovering the truth and holding the parties to the conflict to account publicly", Ms Bachelet said, calling on all involved in the fighting to "release detained journalists, and to investigate and punish those responsible for attacks and threats against journalists".

The High Commissioner underscored that journalists are also protected under international humanitarian law as civilians and that attacks against them "may amount to war crimes".

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Abu Dhabi's Tawazun to build satellite centre with Airbus; 'Gnarly' tumor shows dinosaurs got cancer and more

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

Maha: Woman beaten, raped by unidentified men in Aurangabad

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon central bank tells banks to make cheap dollar loans to those hit by Beirut blast

Lebanons central bank instructed banks and financial institutions on Thursday to extend exceptional dollar loans at zero interest to individuals and firms impacted by the Beirut port explosion that caused huge damage across the capital.Tues...

France new COVID-19 cases spike again, uptick in ICU units

Frances new COVID-19 infections rose by more than 1,600 over 24 hours for the second day running on Thursday, putting the country at levels not seen since late May, while the number of affected patients in intensive care units has also rise...

Trump says coronavirus vaccine possible before Nov. 3

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday it was possible the United States would have a coronavirus vaccine before the Nov. 3 election, a more optimistic forecast on timing than anything suggested by his own White House health experts. ...

My Hero Academia Season 5 spoilers: Izuku’s struggle against evil powers, what more to see

If you are an anime enthusiast, you must be waiting for My Hero Academia Season 5. Season 4 premiered on October 12, 2019. The first half of the fourth season consisting of 25 episodes ended on April 4, 2020. The next halfs release date is ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020