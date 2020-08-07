Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tenants in public and Māori housing to benefit from renewable energy

The installation of renewable technology, such as solar panels and batteries, on public and Māori housing is supported with a $28 million fund that will run over four years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 07-08-2020 08:10 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 08:10 IST
Tenants in public and Māori housing to benefit from renewable energy
“We’re running this trial to test new and innovative ways to make energy affordable for people. It also supports our renewable energy and climate change goals – testing new ways of generating power at a local level, and integrating into local electricity networks,” Megan Woods said. Image Credit: ANI

Tenants in public and Māori housing may be benefiting from their own affordable renewable energy in future – a fund to trial renewable energy technology for public and Māori housing has today been announced by Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods and Associate Minister for Housing (Māori Housing) Nanaia Mahuta.

The installation of renewable technology, such as solar panels and batteries, on public and Māori housing is supported with a $28 million fund that will run over four years.

"We're running this trial to test new and innovative ways to make energy affordable for people. It also supports our renewable energy and climate change goals – testing new ways of generating power at a local level, and integrating into local electricity networks," Megan Woods said.

"I'm keen to look at opportunities to trial energy solutions on our public housing stock. We can test whether local generation and storage work for public housing tenants and what benefits this would deliver if invested at scale across our housing and development programmes.

"It's imperative that Māori housing is warm and secure and this policy will go a long way to make this happen for outside whānau, says Hon Nanaia Mahuta

"I'm also aware that Māori organisations are keen to invest in renewable energy to support warm healthy housing, help achieve our climate change goals, and develop Whenua Māori.

"There is a growing interest in New Zealand for small scale, renewable energy at a household and community level. This funding is an opportunity to pilot some new solutions that complement our other work on energy efficiency and affordability. This also supports our COVID-19 recovery goals – piloting solutions to make energy more affordable, and supporting work in our renewable energy industries," says Megan Woods.

A number of agencies, including the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, Te Puni Kōkiri, Kāinga Ora and the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority are developing an implementation plan for this initiative and will able to provide further information to interested parties in late 2020.

Agencies will look to build on existing initiatives and relationships such as the Māori Housing Network to help identify opportunities for investment in Māori housing and Whenua Māori.

This financial year $4 million of funding will be available, ramping up to $10 million in the 2023/2024 financial year.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

Science News Roundup: Abu Dhabi's Tawazun to build satellite centre with Airbus; 'Gnarly' tumor shows dinosaurs got cancer and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

China warns Japan a TikTok ban would affect relations - TBS

China has warned Japan that a ban on Beijing-based ByteDances short-video app TikTok would have a large impact on bilateral relations, broadcaster TBS reported on Friday, citing unnamed Japanese government sources. A group of lawmakers in J...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares fall after Trump takes aim at China tech firms

Asian shares tumbled on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump ratcheted up already-heightened tensions with Beijing by banning U.S. transactions with Chinas tech giant Tencent as well as ByteDance, the owner of video-sharing app TikTok. ...

Introduction of strength training has worked wonders: Maymol Rocky

Indian womens team head coach Maymol Rocky has attributed the rapid improvement in her team to the introduction of strength training into the regular training regime of the players. Speaking about it at length on AIFF TV, Maymol referred to...

Alembic Pharmaceuticals raises Rs 750 crores via QIP, issue subscribed by nearly 2x. Monarch Networth Capital Ltd banker to the issue

Mumbai Maharashtra India Aug 7 ANIPRNewswire Alembic Pharmaceuticals, a Vadodara headquartered company, is a leading manufacturer of pharmaceuticals with three business verticals -International generics approximately 58 per cent, Domestic b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020