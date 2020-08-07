Pak violates ceasefire in J-K's Poonch
Pakistan violated ceasefire in the Balakote sector in Poonch district earlier today at 6.30 am.ANI | Poonch (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 07-08-2020 10:29 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 10:29 IST
Pakistan violated ceasefire in the Balakote sector in Poonch district earlier today at 6.30 am. Indian Army is retaliating befittingly.
Further details are awaited. Earlier yesterday around 8 pm, Pakistan violated ceasefire by firing with small arms and shellings along Line of Control with mortars in Mendhar and Balakote sectors in Poonch district. (ANI)
