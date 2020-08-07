SSR death case: Rhea Chakraborty requests recording of her statement by ED to be postponed till SC hearing

Actress Rhea Chakraborty has requested that the recording of her statement be postponed till Supreme Court hearing in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, said Satish Maneshinde, Rhea's lawyer on her being summoned by Enforcement Directorate (ED). Enforcement Directorate (ED) earlier interrogated Samuel Miranda, an associate of Rhea over the latter's properties, sources said.

Rhea has also been summoned by ED in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. She has been asked to appear before the agency at ED's Mumbai office on August 7. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the CBI that is probing high profile cases of Vijay Mallya and AgustaWestland cases will now investigate the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

The investigating agency has registered a case against 6 accused including Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the Rajput's death. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had earlier sent a recommendation to the Central Government for CBI investigation in the case filed in Patna based on the complaint of Sushant's father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty under sections including abetment of suicide on July 25.

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. Days after Rajput's death, Rhea Chakraborty said she was the "girlfriend" of the 'Dil Bechara' actor while requesting a CBI inquiry in the case.

Chakraborty has also approached the Supreme Court for transfer of investigation to Mumbai in the FIR registered against her in Patna. (ANI)