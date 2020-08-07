Kerala: Gold worth Rs 53.68 lakh seized in Kannur
The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) in Kannur seized gold worth Rs 53.68 lakhs from two passengers travelling from Dubai on Thursday.ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 07-08-2020 10:30 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 10:30 IST
The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) in Kannur seized gold worth Rs 53.68 lakhs from two passengers travelling from Dubai on Thursday. The AIU seized 465 and 467 grams of gold worth Rs 53,68,320 from two passengers at the international airport.
The Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Kochi informed that the gold was concealed inside the bags as narrow strips with mercury coating. Both passengers have been arrested and further investigation is underway. (ANI)
