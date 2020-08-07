On National Handloom Day PM asks people to be vocal for handmade products

Lauding those associated with India's "vibrant" handloom and handicraft sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked people to be "vocal for handmade" products to strengthen efforts for a self-reliant India

"On National Handloom Day, we salute all those associated with our vibrant handloom and handicrafts sector. They have made commendable efforts to preserve the indigenous crafts of our nation. "Let us all be #Vocal4Handmade and strengthen efforts towards an Aatmanirbhar Bharat," Modi said in a tweet. Several Union ministers and BJP leaders also posted tweets to mark the day.