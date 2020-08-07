Delhi CM asks Police Commissioner to nab perpetrators of sexual assault soon: Raghav Chadha

Condemning the incident where a 12-year-old was allegedly sexually assaulted and attacked in the Pashchim Vihar area of the national capital, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, Raghav Chadha on Friday said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has told Delhi Police Commissioner to arrest the accused at the soonest and ensure strict action against them. "The Chief Minister went to the hospital to meet the victim girl and her family. Kejriwal government is trying to provide all the possible help to them. The Chief Minister has also talked to Delhi Police Commissioner as well and said strict action should be taken in this matter and the accused should be arrested at the soonest," Chadha told ANI.

"This is a very unfortunate thing that when CM went to meet the victim in the hospital, a political party that doesn't hold any importance in Delhi now, raised slogans there and insulted the CM. Congress party is taking its last breath and if they act in this manner, it is condemnable. Congress has reached at this stage due to such bad habits," he added. A young girl was allegedly sexually assaulted and attacked in the Pashchim Vihar area of Delhi, said the Delhi Police.

The Delhi Police on Thursday evening arrested an accused in connection with the sexual assault and attack on a 12-year-old girl in Paschim Vihar in the national capital two days ago, Delhi police said. On the other hand, the Delhi Pradesh Congress President Anil Kumar on Thursday wrote to Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, seeking a CBI inquiry into the matter.(ANI)