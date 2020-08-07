5 killed after landslide hits Kerala's Idukki

Five persons lost their lives and 10 others were rescued after a landslide, triggered by torrential rains, occurred in a residential area in Rajamala of Kerala's Idukki district on Friday, police said. "The landslide occurred at a place where tea plantation workers reside. At least three families are stranded there," Superintendent of Police, Idukki said.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been deployed to rescue the landslide victims in Rajamala. "Police, fire, forest and revenue officials were also instructed to intensify rescue operations," the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister's Office has contacted the Indian Air Force to provide helicopter services to Rajamala for rescue operations. It is expected to be available soon. Heavy rains in several parts of Kerala have triggered floods and landslides which have wreaked havoc in the region over the past few days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had on Wednesday issued a red alert in Idukki, Wayanad and Kozhikode districts. (ANI)