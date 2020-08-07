Fire breaks out at Geeta Kutir Ashram in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag
A fire broke out at Geeta Kutir Ashram in Banswara, Rudraprayag late on Thursday night.ANI | Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 07-08-2020 13:14 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 13:06 IST
A fire broke out at Geeta Kutir Ashram in Banswara, Rudraprayag late on Thursday night. The fire destroyed goods worth lakhs of rupees. No casualties were reported in the incident.
While the locals struggled to douse the fire, a rainfall occurred around the same time and facilitated the process of dousing the fire. Later, the administration was informed of the incident. The cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained.
Earlier on Thursday, a fire broke out in Gujarat's Ahmedabad claiming the lives of eight persons including five men and three men.
- READ MORE ON:
- Rudraprayag
- Uttarakhand
- Banswara
- Gujarat
- Ahmedabad
ALSO READ
CM Rawat invites Google CEO Sundar Pichai to invest in Uttarakhand ; assures full cooperation
Ditch in Uttarakhand village due to torrential rains; over 50 families evacuated
Several roads in Uttarakhand shut due to landslides triggered by heavy rain
Uttarakhand's COVID-19 tally rises by 145 to reach 5,445
Uttarakhand: Birahi Ganga bridge endangers people's lives