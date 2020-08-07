Four killed as car rams into tree in TN

Four people were killed while another injured when the car they were travelling in rammed into a roadside tree on the city outskirts early Friday. The youths, all in the age group of 23 years, were returning home after attending a birthday party when the mishap occured at Kalaiyanur at 3.30 am, police said.

Another person with serious injuries is admitted to the government hospital here. The driver reportedly lost control of the speeding vehicle and hit the tree, leading to the spot death of four, they said.

On receiving information, the police reached the spot and retrieved the bodies. Further investigations on, the said.