Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM to inaugurate Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra on Saturday; interact with students

This will be followed by his address. The installations at the RSK will introduce future generations to the successful journey of the world's largest behaviour change campaign, the Swachh Bharat (clean India) Mission, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2020 13:58 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 13:58 IST
PM to inaugurate Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra on Saturday; interact with students

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday inaugurate the 'Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra', an interactive experience centre on the Swachh Bharat Mission. A tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, the Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra (RSK) was first announced by the prime minister on April 10 2017 on the occasion of the centenary celebrations of Gandhiji's Champaran 'satyagraha'. After taking a tour of the RSK, located near Raj Ghat, Modi will interact with 36 school students from Delhi, representing the 36 states and union territories, at the amphitheatre of the RSK, adhering to social distancing protocols, an official statement said. This will be followed by his address.

The installations at the RSK will introduce future generations to the successful journey of the world's largest behaviour change campaign, the Swachh Bharat (clean India) Mission, it said. A balanced mix of digital and outdoor installations in the RSK will impart information, awareness and education on swachhata (cleanliness) and related aspects. The complex interplay of processes and activities will be presented through assimilative learning, best practices, global benchmarks, success stories and thematic messages in an interactive format. In hall 1, the visitors will experience a unique 360 degree audio-visual show, which will narrate India's Swachhata story -- a journey into the largest behaviour change campaign in the history of the world, the statement said. Hall 2 contains a series of interactive LED panels, hologram boxes, interactive games and much more, to tell the story of the work done to achieve Gandhi's vision of a Swachh Bharat. The open air displays in the lawn adjacent to RSK will showcase three exhibits which are anecdotes from the journey of India from "Satyagraha to Swachhagraha".

The artistic wall murals around the centre also chronicle the core elements of the Mission's success, the statement said. The Swachh Bharat Mission has transformed rural sanitation in India and has changed the behaviour of over 55 crore people from open defecation to using a toilet. India has received high praise from the international community for this and we have set a precedent for the rest of the world to follow, it observed. The mission is now in its second phase, aiming to take India’s villages from Open Defecation Free (ODF) to ODF Plus, with a strong focus on sustaining ODF status and ensuring solid and liquid waste management for all, it pointed out..

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

My Hero Academia Chapter 280 to be out on Aug 10, spoilers reveal many surprising things

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Spain's ex-king Juan Carlos is in Abu Dhabi, says ABC newspaper

Former Spanish king Juan Carlos has been staying at Abu Dhabis exclusive Emirates Palace Hotel since leaving Spain aboard a private jet on Monday under a cloud of financial scandal involving Saudi Arabia, newspaper ABC said on Friday.United...

Poland sees no need for new curbs despite virus spike

Poland plans no further restrictions aimed at containing the spread of the coronavirus, despite the number of daily cases hitting record highs, Deputy Health Minister Janusz Cieszynski said on Friday.On Thursday the government imposed stric...

UN wants independent probe into Beirut blast

The UN human rights office is calling for an independent investigation into the Beirut explosion, insisting that victims calls for accountability must be heard. Spokesman Rupert Colville of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights cited th...

Cardinals, finally get back to work, face Cubs

The St. Louis Cardinals will return from an eight-day pandemic break to host the division-leading Chicago Cubs on Friday. A COVID-19 outbreak within their roster forced the Cardinals to postpone a series at Milwaukee and home-and-home serie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020