T'gana CM asks officials to release water for ayacut farmers

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday instructed irrigation officials to release water to the Nagarjuna Sagar Project ayacut (area served by an irrigation project) farmers. Rao asked the chief engineer of the project to begin the release of water from today, an official press release said.

The Chief Minister said it has been decided to release adequate water to the farmers in Nalgonda and Khammam districts as water is available in abundance in the upper Krishna River region, according to the release. Besides, the decision was taken for water release in view of the forecast of good rain during the current monsoon season, it said.

An ayacut of about 6.30 lakh acres is covered in Telangana under the Nagarjuna Sagar project on Krishna river, according to official sources.