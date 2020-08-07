Kejriwal launches electric vehicle policy in Delhi, calls it 'most progressive'

The Electric Vehicle Policy was notified by the Delhi government on Friday, with the aim to give a boost to the National Capital's economy and reduce pollution levels, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said while addressing the media. "This Electric Vehicle Policy is the country's most progressive policy and we hope that 5 lakh new electric vehicles will be registered in the next five years. An 'EV (Electric Vehicle) Cell' will be established to implement the Electric Vehicle Policy," he added.

Delhi is infamously known for the high levels of air pollution which go beyond the 400-AQI mark around Diwali. An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 is marked as severe/hazardous. (ANI)