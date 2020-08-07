Left Menu
After offenders, system rapes victim: DCW chief Swati Maliwal

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal said on Friday that the process of justice is such in our country that first a victim gets raped by an offender and later the entire system rapes the victim. She was speaking on the Paschim Vihar rape incident of a minor girl.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2020 15:05 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 15:05 IST
DCW chief Swati Maliwal speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Friday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal said on Friday that the process of justice is such in our country that first a victim gets raped by an offender and later the entire system rapes the victim. She was speaking on the Paschim Vihar rape incident of a minor girl. "Two days went by since the rape was committed after which the Delhi Police arrested the accused. DCW exerted pressure on the police to get this done. The process of justice in our country is such that first, the offenders commit rape against the victim and then the system rapes the victim," Maliwal told ANI.

"The 12-year-old girl was brutally raped in Delhi. I met her and it could not be said whether she will be alive or not. Her private parts have been brutally attacked. She has fractures on her head. The accused should be hanged to death within six months of committing the crime," she added. The Delhi Police on Thursday evening arrested an accused in connection with the sexual assault and attack on a 12-year-old girl in Paschim Vihar in the national capital earlier in the week, Delhi police said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Pradesh Congress President Anil Kumar on Thursday wrote to Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, seeking a CBI inquiry into the matter. (ANI)

