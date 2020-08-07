Karnataka govt, Centre must step up relief efforts for people affected by monsoon fury: HD Kumaraswamy

Left Menu
Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Friday said that the Karnataka government and Centre must step up relief efforts to help people affected by the monsoon fury in the state.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 07-08-2020 15:08 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 15:08 IST
Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. [File photo]. Image Credit: ANI

Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Friday said that the Karnataka government and Centre must step up relief efforts to help people affected by the monsoon fury in the state. "I urge the state government to respond to the people shattered due to the monsoon fury. The government must take up relief and rescue operations of people and their livestock on a war-footing. This year too, the State is caught in the web of excess rains. People, particularly farmers are in a state of distress. The monsoon ferocity in Kodagu and Uttara Kannada districts has unleashed fear. District-wise Special Task Forces should be constituted to manage flood situation," Kumaraswamy tweeted.

"The government must set up care centres for those affected. It must immediately come to the aid of those who lost their homes, crop and dear ones," he added. He further said that the Centre must also step in to support the affected people and it must ensure that there is no dearth of funds in the hour of crisis.

"The Centre must also extend special financial aid to the state to help people continuously ravaged by the floods. The state government must also exert pressure on the Central government in this regard," he said. "The government must ensure that there is no dearth of funds to take up relief works in flood-hit areas. If not, the situation will become severe and have an adverse impact," he added.

The JDS leader went on to say that it is a trial by fire for the state government as on one hand COVID-19 is spreading and on the other monsoon is wreaking havoc. "For the government, it is a trial by fire - on one side it has to contain the spread of COVID-19 while on the other it has to manage floods. If they are not cautious enough, then it will be risking lives of people," he said.

"Ministers and officials must camp in flood-affected areas, supervise relief and rescue works and boost people's confidence," he added. A red alert was issued in several districts in Karnataka due to heavy rainfall in the state for the last two-three days, the India Meteorological Department had said on Wednesday.

"Red alert has been announced in Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Chickamagalur, Shivamogga, Kodagu and Hassan, due to heavy rainfall in the region from last two-three days," CS Patil, Director, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Bengaluru said. (ANI)

