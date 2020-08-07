Ghaziabad police arrests 171 criminals under special drive

The Ghaziabad police has arrested 171 criminals, of which 100 have been absconding or had non-bailable warrants issued against them, a senior police official said on Friday

According to Senior superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani, they were arrested under a special drive, 'Operation Prahaar', on Thursday night. One of them was listed among top 10 goons, he said, adding that 71 of them have been sent to jail under Section 151 of the CrPC

The SSP said 127 vehicles have also been seized for the violation of the traffic rules. All SHOs have been instructed to continue the drive, he said. RDKRDK