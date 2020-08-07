Left Menu
Mizoram opens Vairengte entry point for passenger vehicles

Mizoram Home Secretary Lalbiaksangi told PTI that the government opened the entry point for the vehicles to enter the northeastern state between 6 am and 12 noon from Monday to Saturday. An order to this effect was issued on Thursday, she said.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 07-08-2020 16:00 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 16:00 IST
PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 07-08-2020 16:00 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 16:00 IST

The Mizoram government has opened Vairengte check point on the Mizoram-Assam border for passenger vehicles, a senior official said on Friday. Mizoram Home Secretary Lalbiaksangi told PTI that the government opened the entry point for the vehicles to enter the northeastern state between 6 am and 12 noon from Monday to Saturday.

An order to this effect was issued on Thursday, she said. The order was issued to streamline the entry of people as officials and policemen, who are on duty at Vairengte, are facing manpower shortage, the official said.

Any person willing to enter Mizoram must take prior permission from the home department and all incoming passenger vehicles will have bright orange colour stickers, notifying them of the order to quarantine, she said. To prevent the spread of novel coronavirus, Mizoram had sealed international and inter-state borders, barring the entry point at Vairengte, which was opened for vehicles carrying essential and non-essential items on March 22.

Over a month after it had sealed its border with neighbouring states in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the state government had opened Kanhmun check point at Mizoram-Tripura border and Bairabi at Mizoram-Assam border to allow only movement of goods from Tripura and Assam respectively. Mizoram shares 284-km long inter-state border with Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura, and 722-km long international border with Bangladesh and Myanmar.

