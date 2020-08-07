Parts of UP receive light to moderate rains
Etawah was the hottest place in the state with a maximum temperature of 36.6 degrees Celsius. The weather department has forecast rain or thundershowers at a few places, and light thunderstorm and lighting at isolated places in the state over the next 24 hours.
Light to moderate rains occurred at a few places over Uttar Pradesh in the past 24 hours, the Meteorological Department here in a bulletin issued on Friday afternoon. Monsoon has been normal in the state, it said.
Akbarpur (Kanpur Dehat) recorded 5 cm rainfall in the 24-hour period since Thursday afternoon; Azamgarh, Karvi (Chitrakoot), Iglas (Aligarh), Kulpahar (Mahoba) 3 cm each; and Ghosi (Mau), Baberu (Banda), Attra (Banda), Mainpuri, Chillaghat (Jhansi), Etawah and Maudaha 2 cm each, the weather department said. Etawah was the hottest place in the state with a maximum temperature of 36.6 degrees Celsius.
The weather department has forecast rain or thundershowers at a few places, and light thunderstorm and lighting at isolated places in the state over the next 24 hours..
