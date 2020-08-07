Chairman of Panihati municipality board of administrartors dies of COVID-19

Chairman of the board of administrators of Panihati municipality, Swapan Ghosh died of coronavirus at a private hospital Thursday, his family sources said. He was 66 and a bachelor.

Ghosh was detected to be corona positive on August 4 and was admitted to the hospital the following day, the sources said. According to his brother Nirmal Ghosh, the chief whip of Trinamool Congress in the West Bengal assembly, the deceased had comorbidities like kidney ailments and diabetes.

Ghosh was chairman of the municipality, which is in the northern outskirts of the city, from 2015 and was appointed chairman of its board of administrators a few ago months ago after his tenure ended. Nirmal Ghosh was also found to be COVID-19 positive and has recovered, his family sources said.