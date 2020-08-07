Guj CM kicks off construction of Bhadbhut barrage project

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Friday launched the construction of the Bhadbhut barrage project over Narmada river in Bharuch district via video link. With an estimated cost of Rs 5,300 crore, the project aims to provide fresh water for industries and agriculture and curb ingress of seawater, a government release stated.

The chief minister gave a go-ahead to begin the construction via video link from Gandhinagar on the occasion of completion of his four years in office. The barrage, which will be constructed 25 km upstream of mouth of Narmada river that opens in the Gulf Of Khambhat, will have a capacity to store 21 million cubic feet of water, the release stated.

Apart from this, a six-lane bridge will also be built on top of the barrage, connecting Dahej with Hazira industrial area. Speaking on the occasion, Rupani said water storage will also boost fishing activity in Bharuch.

The tender for the project has been approved after a thorough scrutiny, the chief minister said, expressing confidence that the project will be completed on time, the release stated..