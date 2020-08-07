Left Menu
Idukki landslide: PM condoles loss of lives, announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed his condolences over deaths due to landslide in Kerala's Idukki and announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the kin of deceased.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2020 17:31 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 17:19 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed his condolences over deaths due to landslide in Kerala's Idukki and announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the kin of deceased. "Pained by the loss of lives due to a landslide in Rajamalai, Idukki. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly. NDRF and the administration are working on the ground, providing assistance to the affected," Modi tweeted.

"Ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to a landslide in Rajamalai, Idukki. Rs 50,000 each would be given to those injured due to the landslide," PMO India tweeted. At least nine people have lost their lives in the landslide that occurred in Rajamala of Kerala's Idukki district on Friday. 57 people are still missing and the rescue work is underway.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan lauded the dedication of rescue teams at Rajamala. "Hon'ble Governor Shri Arif Mohammed Khan lauded the dedication of Rescue teams at Rajamala,#Idukki, where landslide claimed 14 lives & rendered many people missing. NDRF, Police, Fire Force, Forest, Revenue depts and local people are working hard to save lives', he said: PRO, Kerala RajBhavan," Kerala Governor tweeted.

A 50-member strong special task force team of the fire force has been dispatched to Rajamala in Idukki for rescue efforts. They have been equipped for night-time rescue activities, said Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala Chief Minister. Another team of National Disaster Response Force arrived at the landslide site in Rajamala, Idukki district.

The Chief Minister's Office has contacted the Indian Air Force to provide helicopter services to Rajamala for rescue operations. It is expected to be available soon. Heavy rains in several parts of Kerala have triggered floods and landslides which have wreaked havoc in the region over the past few days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued red and orange alert for heavy rainfall for various districts in Kerala. It issued a red alert in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki and Wayanad districts for today. (ANI)

