Light to moderate rain in parts of UP, Delhi today: IMD
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted moderate intermittent rain over parts of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh on Friday evening.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2020 18:12 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 17:59 IST
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted moderate intermittent rain over parts of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh on Friday evening.
"Light to moderate intermittent rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Sahaswan, Narora, Khurja, Noida, isolated places of South, South-West Delhi during the next two hours," IMD said in a tweet on Friday.
