TN CM announces Rs 5,000 dole to ambulance personnel fighting COVID-19

PTI | Tirunelveli | Updated: 07-08-2020 18:49 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 18:49 IST
Tirunelveli, Aug 7 (PTI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Friday announced financial assistance of Rs 5,000 to the '108' ambulance drivers and emergency medical technicians involved in the fight against COVID-19. The chief minister, who was here to review the measures taken by administrations of Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts on preventing coronavirus, said Rs 5,000 each would be given to these personnel who were working tirelessly in the battle against COVID-19.

Ruling out the scope for operating public transport services for now, Palaniswami said allowing people to travel freely would only result in rapid spread of the pathogen. "Even yesterday, 12 persons who came to meet me during my visit to Dindigul district were found COVID-19 positive.

It spreads fast. That's why my government took stern measures to prevent the spread of the virus, from the beginning," he said.

Due to the government's efforts, Tamil Nadu continued to be first among the states in terms of prevention, high recovery rate and low fatality rate, he said. "Neighbouring states like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka are witnessing more cases now. This is because they did not take effective measures that my government has taken (from the start)," the Chief Minister said.

Elucidating, Palaniswami said if the neighbouring states conducted 50,000 tests per day now, at least 10,000 of them may turn out to be positive cases. "But in Tamil Nadu,we are seeing about 5,500 coronavirus cases from about 60 - 62,000 COVID-19 tests conducted per day.

We are endeavouring to bring the positive cases further down so that normal life returns soon," Palaniswami said. Addressing MSME entrepreneurs, Palaniswami said his government was keen on promoting industries in the southern districts and would extend all assistance, including speedy clearances, in this regard.

To help industrial units resume work, a committee has been formed to expedite the process of issuing e-passes. "This committee is in addition to the one already formed to issue e-passes.

Identity cards, which could be renewable the following month, will be issued to the employees based on the request from the companies," he said. The Chief Minister inaugurated 19 completed projects worth Rs 31.04 crore in Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts and laid the foundation stone for 8 new projects worth Rs 208.30 crore, on the occasion.

