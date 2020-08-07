ISKCON to host virtual Krishna 'Janmashtami'-2020

In view of the coronavirus pandemic, ISKCON-Bengaluru would host a virtual Krishna 'Janmasthtami'-2020 on August 11 and 12. The ISKCON, a religious organisation, would organise a 40-hour webcast 'Swagatam Krishna'.

The event, to be shown on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook, would start with a live webcast of the 'Nauka Vihar' at 6.30 am followed by an 'abhishekam'. There would be panel discussions and a cultural programme with eminent personalities taking part, said a statement from ISKCON.

Krishna Janmashtami is an important festival at ISKCON-Bengaluru, when lakhs of people seek divine blessings. PTI GMS NVG NVG