MEA holds programme on good governance practices during COVID-19 pandemic
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2020 19:16 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 19:16 IST
A two-day programme on good governance practices during COVID-19 pandemic was held in the national capital by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). In a statement, the MEA said the event saw 70 participants from Azerbaijan, Bhutan, Bolivia, Cambodia, Colombia, Kenya, Morocco, Myanmar, Nepal, Nicaragua, Nigeria, Somalia, Zambia and other Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) partner countries. "A two-day eITEC programme on 'COVID-19 – Good Governance Practices in a Pandemic' at National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG) was inaugurated by V Muraleedharan, Minister of State for External Affairs and Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Personnel, PG and Pensions, on August 6," the statement said. This is the 11th such eITEC programme on COVID-19 organised by the Ministry of External Affairs in which around 900 participants from different ITEC partner countries have participated and benefited, it said.
