SSLC result Karnataka: Class 10 exam results to be out on August 10
The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) to declare the Secondary School Level Certificate (SSLC) result, 2020 on Monday, August 10, state education minister S Suresh Kumar said on Friday.ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 07-08-2020 19:50 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 19:45 IST
The result will be declared at 3.00 pm, he said.
About 8,48,203 students appeared for the exam between June 25 and July 4.